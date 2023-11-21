Both Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak thought it was 'okay to let people die' during the pandemic, the Covid Inquiry has heard. The revelation came as Sir Patrick Vallance, the government's chief scientific adviser during the pandemic, gave evidence to the Covid Inquiry.The Inquiry heard that the former Prime Minister, Mr Johnson, wanted to let Covid - despite warnings that many people would die, while Mr Sunak also thought that was 'okay'.

Sir Patrick noted a particularly 'shambolic' day on October 25, 2020, as the UK headed towards a second lockdown. According to his diary, Mr Johnson wanted to let Covid 'spread', while Dominic Cummings - the PM's former chief adviser - wrote that the former Chancellor, Mr Sunak, agreed. The extract read: 'PM meeting - begins to argue for letting it all rip. Saying yes there will be more casualties but so be it - 'they have had a good innings'. 'Not persuaded by (Jon) Edmunds, (Neil) Ferguson, (Jeremy) Farrar. PM says 'the population just has to behave doesn't it'. 'Heat maps 'I have the necrotising maps' so depressin





