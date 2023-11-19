Princess Charlene celebrates Monaco's National Day in all-red ensemble

Princess Charlene donned patriotic attire to celebrate the National Day of her adopted country on Sunday. Arriving with Prince Albert, 65, for mass at Monaco Cathedral this morning, the South African-born monegasque royal, 45, wore an all-red ensemble, with her husband in full military regalia. The couple's two children, twins Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques, eight, didn't appear to be at the service, despite attending previous years' celebrations.

Mother-of-two Charlene, 45, donned an elegant red pillbox hat, with a double breasted dress coat over a red dress and suede knee-high boots in the same shade. The royal even extended the colour to her earrings, wearing a pair of diamond and ruby floral jewels that glinted in the bright Monaco sunshine. Seeing red! While Prince Albert of Monaco, 65, donned military uniform on Monaco's National Day, Princess Charlene, 45, reflected the flag of her adopted country in her all-red outfit National Monaco Day is also known as The Sovereign Prince's Day, and the date of the celebration is chosen by the reigning Princ





