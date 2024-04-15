Prince Harry Keen on Reconciliation with Prince William and Kate Middleton

As Prince Harry prepares for a visit to the UK, he is said to be keen on a reconciliation with his brother Prince William and sister-in-law Kate Middleton , following the news of Kate's cancer diagnosis .

Releasing a video message to the world last month, The Princess Of Wales revealed that she is undergoing preventative chemotherapy for an undisclosed type of cancer, following abdominal surgery earlier this year. Harry and Meghan stepped down from being working royals in January 2020, moving to California to raise their children; Archie, four, and Lilibet, two, away from royal responsibility. Since leaving the family, Meghan and Harry have spoken openly of their experience with other royals, namely in the latter's 2023 book, Spare.

The source claimed: "It would never bother Meghan if she didn’t see William and Kate again and sadly knows that there is no relationship between her children and George, Charlotte and Louis. She would’ve loved that to happen but the Waleses have made it clear they don’t want it.

