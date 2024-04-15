AA's Scheme Proposes Ban on Teenage Drivers Carrying Passengers for Six Months

New teenage drivers could be banned from carrying passengers in their first six months on the road, after a spate of horror crashes have claimed young lives . The AA's graduated driving licence scheme would give younger drivers the chance to build up experience on rural roads , at nighttime, and in all weather conditions , before they take their test. It would also ban new drivers from carrying passengers of a similar age in their vehicle for the first six months on the road.
It comes as the AA's president Edmund King told BBC Breakfast he was hearing more and more stories of young people being 'needlessly killed' on the country's roads because of a lack of driving experience. He labelled it a 'national crisis', which hasn't had the attention from the most senior government officials. Mr King said: 'Many of these cases are quite ordinary it was inexperience, so what we're trying to do is counter for that inexperience.' He was joined by Crystal Owen, whose son Harvey was just 17 when he was found alongside his friends Jevon Hirst, 16, Wilf Fitchett, 17, and Hugo Morris, 18, in their crashed silver Ford Fiesta near Snowdonia National Park in November last yea
