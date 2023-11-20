Primary school teacher and partner jailed for sexually abusing child

A twisted primary school teacher and her perverted partner have been branded ‘monsters’ after sexually abusing a young child. Evil Zoe Williams and Thomas Surtees are now behind bars after targeting their victim during drink and drug fuelled binges. Their sickening behaviour was uncovered after Surtees was arrested following unrelated complaints that he had sexually assaulted a number of teenagers.
Officers examined his mobile and discovered he had been involved in sinister behaviour with girlfriend Williams and a young child. Newcastle Crown Court heard how officers then discovered video evidence on Willams’ phone showing her lover abusing a child as she filmed it. Further clips showed Williams abusing the child. When sent a further still sexual image of him and the child, Williams responded saying he should have carried out even more serious abuse. The victim's mother said in a victim impact statement which she read to the court she initially thought the allegations couldn't be true because of Williams being a primary school teache
