Ukraine Urgently Needs Air Defence Systems to Counter Russian Threat

UKRAINE desperately needs more air defence systems to shoot down Russian missiles and drones, Volodymyr Zelensky has warned. He insisted Ukraine would fight on but warned victory would only be possible if allies like the UK, Europe and America remained united behind him. China also has a key role to play pressuring Russia to halt its onslaught and withdraw its troops from Ukraine, Zelensky added.

Russia scrambles to stop Ukraine's advance on east side of Dnipro river The 45-year-old hailed Ukraine's success in Crimea and the Black Sea -but added "this is not a movie" and the success of the land offensive "depends on many things". And he said Ukraine desperately needed more air defence systems to shoot down Russian missiles and drones. But instead of simply asking the West to donate the weapons he said Kyiv would try to buy them, rent them or co-produce them with western companies in Ukrain





TheSun » / 🏆 33. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Zelensky hosts von der Leyen as Russian attacks hurt at least 14 in UkraineOverall, 26 cities and settlements in the region have come under attack over the past day, an official said.

Source: LBC - 🏆 16. / 73,92 Read more »

Volodymyr Zelensky brands Russian invaders 'terrorists' as he rules out peace talks with Putin's...Ukranian president Vlodymyr Zelensky has refused to have any relations with Russia and have talks with Russian president Vladimir Putin claiming that he is a terrorist who cannot be trusted. He added that Putin does not care for war casualties.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 6. / 90 Read more »

Volodymyr Zelensky brands Russian invaders 'terrorists' as he rules out peace talks with Putin's...Ukranian president Vlodymyr Zelensky has refused to have any relations with Russia and have talks with Russian president Vladimir Putin claiming that he is a terrorist who cannot be trusted. He added that Putin does not care for war casualties.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 6. / 90 Read more »

Volodymyr Zelensky brands Russian invaders 'terrorists' as he rules out peace talks with Putin's...Ukranian president Vlodymyr Zelensky has refused to have any relations with Russia and have talks with Russian president Vladimir Putin claiming that he is a terrorist who cannot be trusted. He added that Putin does not care for war casualties.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 6. / 90 Read more »

Zelensky says Russian naval assets no longer safe in Black Sea near CrimeaRussia annexed Crimea, in eastern Ukraine, in 2014.

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 68. / 26,25 Read more »

Zelensky says Russian naval assets no longer safe in Black Sea near CrimeaRussia annexed Crimea, in eastern Ukraine, in 2014.

Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 17. / 72,072 Read more »