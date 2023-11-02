Priceless Ti & Carbon Aston Martin .1R Road Bike by J.Laverack Custom Integrates Brakes

Titanium bike builder J.Laverack has paired up with Aston Martin to develop what looks to be the world’s most custom road bike. And possibly the most expensive real performance bike we’ve ever seen. Even if maybe not quite priceless. Mixing 3D-printed titanium joints, carbon fiber tubing, a new level of integrated details, and more custom finishing options than you can shake a stick at, this J.Laverack Aston Martin .1R takes bespoke further than we’ve ever seen.

) But to build a user-configurable ecosystem that gives buyers another level of customization, down to visualizing each and every color and finish choice in an interactive way.At its core, the J.Laverack Aston Martin .1R is a parametrically designed custom road bike. Buyers establish their individual requirements through a custom bike fit at Aston Martin HQ in Gaydon, Warwickshire in the UK. Next, J.Laverack 3D-prints a unique set of 6Al/4V titanium lugs then bonded to sculpted carbon tubes.

The custom brakes also get their own matching custom Aston Martin Valkyrie wheel-inspired 160mm brake rotors. They sport a titanium carrier and semi-floating stainless steel braking surface.On top of that, the .1R features a sleek 3D-printed titanium Sphyr titanium stem with a hollow cutout, and noticeably… no clamping bolts. headtopics.com

At the other end of the rider contact points is an integrated carbon seatmast, topped off by a titanium seatpost head and a Brooks C13 Cambium saddle, material matched to your bar finish.The .1R features a custom crankset, as well. J.Laverack constructs the custom length cranks from molded carbon fiber with an integrated proprietary direct mount interface.

As for actual pricing… We were told the end consumer price is available only “on application”. We take that to mean, ‘if you have to ask, you can’t afford it.’ You do get to pick from any modern wireless disc brake road bike groupset. Shimano Dura-Ace Di2, Campagnolo Super Record Wireless, or SRAM Red eTap AXS. Rolling stock are a 55mm deep tubeless Aera Components wheelset on customized alloy hubs, Sapim CX-Ray spokes and finished with 30mm Continental GP5000S TR tires in stealth black. headtopics.com

