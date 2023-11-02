Fabio Quartararo demand to Yamaha: “I made clear comments, it’s in their hands”

Third in India and Indonesia, then more recently fifth in Thailand, is the best run of consistency that the Yamaha rider has been able to string together.“I gave some really clear comments to Yamaha,” he said in Buriram.“There are still three races remaining. Of course it’s important to make it in the next three races.Next season will be the last on Quartararo’s current contract before he, and the majority of the MotoGP riders, becomes a free agent ahead of 2025.

Michelin brought tyres to Buriram, to deal with the heat, that features a harder-than-normal carcass. Those tyres were also used in India and Indonesia - the scene of three of Quartararo’s best races this season.

“We could see the different tyre helped us because the others cannot generate that much power,” he said.“But I’m pretty happy because, in the past few years in general, we were always much worse. Now, we’ve had our best result of the season.“I enjoyed the race. My hands were burning, behind Marc and Aleix, but I am happy with how we end the day.“I could really see our weak point and where we had to improve. headtopics.com

“I enjoyed the race. We’re missing a few things, of course. But I am happy, and hopefully we can make a step.”“In the warm-up, the grip was better,” he explained. “You could see everyone’s pace was faster. Hopefully we can have this feeling during the race.

“Also, starting from P10 makes life much more difficult, especially early in the race. We always struggle more.”“To be honest, it was great,” Quartararo said. “Especially out of Turn 1, I was good. We prepared this all weekend, to really make the perfect exit.“The key for us was to go well out of Turns 1, 3 and 12. It was our priority during the whole weekend.” headtopics.com

