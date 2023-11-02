Plans to transform Lake District guest house into eight-bed family home

Plans have been submitted to convert an eight-bedroom detached guest house into a family home in Windermere.

The applicant Alan Mitchell has lodged proposals with the Lake District National Park Authority to transform the Hilton House on New Road into a permanent occupancy dwelling. Plans have also been submitted to convert the current owner’s house in the back garden into a short-term holiday letting or a permanent dwelling. The planning statement submitted on behalf of the applicant says: “The entire property has been on the market with Colliers for around 18 months, with no firm offers having been received.

The planning statement adds the removal of this guest house would not have a negative impact on the tourism industry in the area. It says: “The proliferation of all types of holiday accommodation in Bowness and Windermere, and specifically the number of guest houses on New Road, means that the loss of this guest house would not represent a detrimental impact on the range of visitor accommodation types in the area.” headtopics.com

