Price of Glastonbury 2024 tickets for coach and general admission

The 2023 festival saw the Arctic Monkeys top the bill on the Pyramid Stage on Friday, US rockers Guns N’ Roses on Saturday and Sir Elton John on Sunday night. Yusuf/Cat Stevens performed in the teatime legends slot on Sunday afternoon, followed by classic rock outfit Blondie.

Stages across the 900-acre site hosted a range of world-class music stars as well as speeches by politicians, film screenings, and theatre and circus performances. In 2024, the event will return to Worthy Farm in Somerset from June 26 to 30.READ MORE: Glastonbury 2024 headliners and lineup: When will the big Pyramid Stage acts be announced?

How much are Glastonbury tickets for 2024? Festival-goers for the 2024 event will be charged £355 plus a £5 booking fee for standard tickets, with £75 as a deposit and the balance due by the first week of April. headtopics.com

It is a £20 increase from this year’s event, which cost £335 plus a £5 booking fee, after a £55 price hike from the 2022 price of £285. Fans will be able to purchase coach and ticket packages for the 2024 festival on November 2 and standard tickets on November 5.

An additional fee will be charged for the coach transfer if this package is selected. Items such as pre-erected accommodation, campervan passes, and tipis will be available for ticket holders to book later.

