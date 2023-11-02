'Callous' Leeds bully held pillow against partner's face as terrified children called police

Luke Muscroft, 31, held a pillow against the victim’s face and tried to stop her from breathing by covering her mouth with his hands. The assault left the mum-of-four with lasting health issues, while her traumatised young children say they’ve been suffering from nightmares. Police were called to the house in Horsforth where the assault happened on June 29, but Muscroft quickly became aggressive towards officers.

Hearing the commotion, another child rushed downstairs and found her mum in shock. Muscroft later put his hands over the victim’s mouth to stop her from breathing and she lost consciousness. When she regained consciousness, she pleaded with him to let her go. She later said she thought she was going to be killed. A child upstairs was attempting to call the police, but Muscroft snatched the phone and started punching it.

