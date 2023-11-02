Lorry leaves road near busy roundabout as buses disrupted

A lorry has left the road near a busy Nottingham roundabout - as buses face delays this morning due to the crash. The incident has occurred on the A60 Loughborough Road near Nottingham Knight roundabout on Thursday morning, November 2.

An eyewitness told Nottinghamshire Live: "A60 closed from Nottingham Knight island to Landmere Lane." Pictures show a lorry which appears to have left the road and hit a lamppost. Nottingham City Transport said in a statement: "There has been an RTC on Loughborough Road, near Greythorn Drive Top.

Green 10/C/X cannot serve Greythorn Drive and are diverting in both directions via Rugby Road, Compton Acres and Landmere Lane (full length). Green 8 and 9 are diverting in both directions via Mickleborough Way and Walcote Drive. Delays on all services." headtopics.com

Google shows slow moving traffic as a result of the incident near the roundabout - the incident was reported to Nottinghamshire Live just before 6am on Thursday morning.

