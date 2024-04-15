Pressure takes its toll on Liverpool and Arsenal in title run-in

As we saw at Anfield and Emirates Stadium on Sunday, pressure does funny things at this stage of the season - even to the best players and teams.
It doesn't matter how strong your attack is normally, because when the ball suddenly won't go in the net it can start to feel like nothing is happening naturally or going for you in front of goal - and at the same time you get much edgier than usual every time the opposition gets into your final third.
When you get to the final part of the season one bad week can undo months of hard work - and Liverpool have just had a terrible week. But, while it's true that Liverpool missed some big chances, so did the Eagles. Jurgen Klopp's side were very open and I don't think they can complain about the result, even if it is a pretty devastating one for their title hopes.
In front of them, Adam Wharton has just turned 20 and was making only his 10th Premier League appearance after signing from Blackburn for £18m at the start of the year, but he was magnificent in the middle of the park. Together they tormented Liverpool's back four and, other than Robertson, I thought the Reds' defence was really run ragged, particularly in the first half. There have not been many times this season where anyone has been able to say that.Just as Palace fully deserved their three points, Villa's victory was certainly no smash and grab.
