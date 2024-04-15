Arsenal and Liverpool suffer defeats as Premier League title race takes a twist.

Arsenal and Liverpool suffer defeats as Premier League title race takes a twist

Arsenal Liverpool Defeats Premier League Title Race Twist Manchester City

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BBCSport / 🏆 111. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Man City will beat Arsenal but neither will win Premier League title ahead of Liverpool...Former Reds striker Peter Crouch has put his neck on the line and believes that Liverpool will beat Arsenal and Manchester City to the Premier League title this season.

Source: talkSPORT - 🏆 91. / 53 Read more »

Six ways to separate Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City in the Premier League title run-inManchester City are still deemed Premier League title favourites but the numbers suggest Arsenal and Liverpool both have more reason to relish the run-in.

Source: F365 - 🏆 5. / 97 Read more »

Premier League Title Race: Arsenal, Liverpool, and Manchester CityArsenal, Liverpool, and Manchester City are separated by only three points in the Premier League table. The title race is expected to go down to the wire on the final day of the season. Liverpool have recently reclaimed the top spot after a win over Sheffield United. This article analyzes the teams' chances and current form.

Source: SkySports - 🏆 58. / 63 Read more »

Premier League title race: Arsenal, Liverpool or Man City - who will finish top of the table?With Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City separated by just one point, Sky Sports' pundits analyse 'the best Premier League title race we've ever seen'.

Source: SkySportsNews - 🏆 60. / 63 Read more »

Arsenal, Liverpool and Man City: Every Premier League title-race fixture analysedThree teams, each with 10 games to go – how does the Premier League title race break down?

Source: The Athletic UK - 🏆 123. / 51 Read more »

Premier League title race remains finely poised as Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City battle it outJust one point separates the top three in their ferocious tussle. The Premier League title race remains finely poised after the weekend’s latest round of matches, with just one point now separating Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City. Liverpool’s profligate draw at Old Trafford has allowed Arsenal to claim top spot after their own 3-0 victory at Brighton – a result which bumps up their healthy goal difference even more – while City are breathing down their necks after coming from behind against Crystal Palace. With just seven games left of the season, there are only a maximum of 21 points still up for grabs – while all three teams have to grapple with the demands of European football too. Defending champions City may have – on paper at least – the easiest run-in but they are the only side still competing in three competitions, and all three title challengers face some enormous hurdles

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »