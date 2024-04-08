Premier League title race remains finely poised as Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City battle it out

Just one point separates the top three in their ferocious tussle (Picture: Getty) The Premier League title race remains finely poised after the weekend’s latest round of matches, with just one point now separating Arsenal , Liverpool and Manchester City .

Liverpool’s profligate draw at Old Trafford has allowed Arsenal to claim top spot after their own 3-0 victory at Brighton – a result which bumps up their healthy goal difference even more – while City are breathing down their necks after coming from behind against Crystal Palace. With just seven games left of the season, there are only a maximum of 21 points still up for grabs – while all three teams have to grapple with the demands of European football too. Defending champions City may have – on paper at least – the easiest run-in but they are the only side still competing in three competitions, and all three title challengers face some enormous hurdle

