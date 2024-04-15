Israel Urged to Show Restraint as Security Minister Calls for Berserk Response to Iran

Israel must show it is "prepared to go berserk" on Iran the country's security minister has said, as Rishi Sunak urged Benjamin Netanyahu to exercise "restraint" to avoid a crisis in the Middle East . In a statement released on Sunday evening following Iran 's drone and missile attack, Israel 's national security minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, said: "Ideas of containment and moderation are the perceptions that ended on Oct 7".

"First we must uphold regional security against hostile actors including in the Red Sea, and we must ensure Israel's security - that is non-negotiable," he said. "It is a fundamental condition for peace in the region. In the face of threats like we saw this weekend, Israel has our full support.

