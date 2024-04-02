Press Up Group Plans to Open New Hotel in Belfast

Popular Irish hospitality and hotel group Press Up have their sights set on Belfast for the latest addition to their hotel collection. A full planning application has been submitted to Belfast City Council to build a new 88-bedroom hotel in the heart of the city centre under the group's renowned hotel brand The Dean.

Documents show the company's plans to transform 34-44 Bedford Street and 4-6 Clarence Streetchange from its current office and restaurant use to The Dean Belfast - including a two-storey rooftop extension, restaurant and bar offerings and gym facilities. Located beside the historic Ulster Hall, the 19th-century building has been home to many notable businesses over the years including Larry’s Piano Bar, Deanes Deli and currently houses the popular Harlem Caf

