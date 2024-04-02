Madrid Masters to Trial 15-Second Shot Clock in Doubles Tournament

Bosses will consider using the Madrid doubles tournament as a guinea pig for a 15-second shot clock trial in the latest effort to speed up the sport. A whole raft of trial rule changes are due to be presented for approval at the ATP Council this week, which will then be tested out during the men’s doubles at the Madrid Masters, in a bid to reduce “dead time” in matches.

If approved, this latest trial will mean doubles players in Madrid are given just 15 seconds to start the next point where the previous rally lasted three shots or fewer. Longer rallies will trigger the existing 25-second shot clock. The 15-second shot clock has been used at ATP events before, specifically at the Next Gen Finals in Saudi Arabia last year

