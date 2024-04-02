Cher looks blissfully in love with toyboy lover at awards ceremony

CHER looked blissfully in love as she enjoyed a giggle with her toyboy lover at a swanky awards ceremony. She left her raven locks in neat waves draped down her back and kept her make-up pared-back, with a slick of black mascara. After her intimate moment with her man she headed to the stage to delight the crowds at the Dolby Theatre. The DJ Play A Christmas Song hitmaker was then announced onto the stage by her Mamma Mia 2 co-star Meryl Streep to accept her Icon Award.

Talking of her career, Cher said: "I don’t usually talk about it, but I have been down and out so many times you could not believe it. "Dropped by record companies, couldn’t get a job… they said, ‘Oh, she’s so over.’ But I never gave up my drea

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



TheSun / 🏆 64. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Kate Garraway discloses financial difficulties as she confesses she is on 'survival mode' since his deathThe Good Morning Britain star faces up to £800,000 in care debt

Source: hellomag - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »

Olivia Colman says she would be paid more if she was a manThe Oscar-winning actress has criticised the gender pay gap for actors.

Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »

Olivia Colman says she would be paid more if she was a manThe Oscar-winning actress has criticised the gender pay gap for actors.

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »

Everything the Palace has said about Kate Middleton's cancer: How she learned diagnosis, when she...The Princess of Wales reveals she has cancer in an unprecedented video address. Kate Middleton, with voice breaking with emotion, delivers an incredible message of hope to fellow cancer sufferers and the nation.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Charles Spencer acknowledges Princess Kate's 'strength' after she reveals she is being treated for cancerPrincess Diana's brother paid tribute to his nephew's wife

Source: hellomag - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »

Princess of Wales' statement in full as she reveals she's undergoing cancer treatmentThe Princess of Wales has shared a video message revealing she is undergoing cancer treatment. Here is her message in full.

Source: itvlondon - 🏆 116. / 51 Read more »