Premier League Summit Shuffles as Manchester City, Arsenal, and Liverpool Remain Close

The pack has shuffled at the Premier League summit but Manchester City , Arsenal , and Liverpool are still divided by just two points. Reigning champions Manchester City reclaimed the Premier League summit on Saturday after a 5-1 win over Luton and held top spot after Liverpool lost 1-0 to Crystal Palace and Arsenal lost 2-0 to Aston Villa.

Reasons to be optimistic Arsenal suffered a dip over the festive period, losing three in five games, but had bounced back to almost perfect levels with 10 wins and one draw from 11 games - with an aggregate scoreline of 38-4 - before the shock defeat against Unai Emery's side. Additionally, the best defence usually wins titles and the Gunners have that this season. Their expected goals against total is unrivalled, reflecting their ability to suppress chances.

Reasons to be optimistic In terms of form, Liverpool have been the most consistent - never dropping points in more than two consecutive Premier League games. Currently, Liverpool have the worst form out of the three title challengers and Klopp's side need three points from their upcoming visit to Fulham on April 21, live on Sky Sports.

