Israeli Ambassador: Iran's Attack on Israel is a Declaration of War

The Israeli ambassador to the UK told ITV News' Julie Etchingham that Iran has "declared war" on Israel

On Monday night, the country's military chief Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi said the strike “will be met with a response,” though he did not specify how or when this will happen.Speaking to ITV News, Ms Hotovely said that "as a diplomat" she wants the West to form what she's described as a "coalition" and prescribe Iran's army as a terror group.

Sir Iain asked the prime minister to consider proscribing the IRGC after he speaks to the UK’s allies about joint next steps.

