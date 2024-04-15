Iran's Ambassador to UN warns Israel of decisive retaliation

Iran 's ambassador to the UN has told Sky News Israel 'would know what our second retaliation would be... they understand the next one will be most decisive'. Amir Saeid Iravani was speaking exclusively to Sky's James Matthews after an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council in New York on Sunday.

Analysis:Will Israel let an attack by Iran go unpunished? Probably notAll-out war, or not, in the Middle East? Ahead of Israel's war cabinet meeting, centrist minister and war cabinet member Benny Gantz said: 'We will build a regional coalition and exact the price from Iran in the fashion and timing that is right for us.

