Poll Reveals Indecisiveness in Choosing Dinner

A poll of 2,000 adults reveals that the average person spends 43 minutes per week deciding what to have for dinner. Dinner is the most challenging decision for 57% of respondents. The top reasons for this indecision include a lack of inspiration, difficulty finding the right recipes, and having too many choices. 30% of people have even chosen a meal, only to realize they don't have the necessary ingredients.

10% of respondents admit to having daily debates with their partners about what to have for dinner. The research was commissioned by Dolmio, who is launching a Drive-Thru at Sandbach Services on the M6 and Dinner Collection Points in London's busiest train stations to help settle dinner debates by providing ready-to-cook meals to commuters and travelers

