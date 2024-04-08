Shocking Poll Reveals British Muslims' Views on Hamas Crimes

Only a quarter of British Muslims believe that Hamas definitely committed murder and rape during the October 7 attacks on Israel , a shocking new poll has found. The research also found that 40 per cent of university-educated Muslims between the ages 18-24 believed the terrorist organization had not committed the crimes.

The Henry Jackson Society, a national security think tank, has revealed these staggering findings on the six-month anniversary of the massacre which saw 1,200 civilians killed and a further 235 taken hostage from southern Israel. The survey, conducted by polling firm J L Partners, also discovered that 46 per cent of Muslims living in the UK sympathized with Hamas

