Plastic Surgery Addict Dissolves Filler for Natural Look

A self-proclaimed plastic surgery addict who spent $50,000 on procedures has started to dissolve her filler for a more natural look. Serena Smith, 24, from Beverly Hills, California, was 18 when she went under the knife for the first time in December 2016. She loved her new look so much that she decided to have more cosmetic work done. Serena spent $12,000 on a nose job and $20,000 on a Brazilian butt lift (BBL) to change her appearance.

Her cosmetic enhancements totaled more than $50,000, enough money to buy a luxury car or put a down payment on a house. But now Serena — who was inspired by Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe's look — wants to appear more "natural.

