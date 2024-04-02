Daniel Ricciardo's F1 Career in Danger of 'Evaporating' at RB

Daniel Ricciardo's poor start to the 2024 season has clear similarities to his doomed McLaren career. Damon Hill believes Ricciardo's F1 career is in danger of 'evaporating' at RB, with his struggles reminiscent of his time at McLaren.

Ricciardo is being consistently outperformed by RB teammate Yuki Tsunoda, and there are reports that Red Bull's junior team may replace him. This comes after Ricciardo was dropped by McLaren in 2022 despite winning the team's first race in nine years.

