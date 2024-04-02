Marvin Humes and wife Rochelle enjoy family break in the Maldives

Marvin Humes has shared an honest message with fans as he and his wife Rochelle jetted off to paradise for a family break. The couple have ditched the UK for the Maldives, which is a special location for the couple and one they've visited regularly after getting engaged there in 2011.

This Morning star Rochelle has been sharing updates from the break so far which has included idyllic strolls along the beach with their three children - Alaia-Mai, Valentina and Blake - as they stay at the Oaga Art Resort, which is described as an all-inclusive that is "vibrant, colorful and full of art & stories". "Just so magical here," Rochelle, 35, shared as she watched her children play in the sand as the sun set on the island. But Marvin was also keen to reshare the update with his own message as the JLS star said: "We don't take these times for granted

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



MENnewsdesk / 🏆 23. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Rochelle Humes fights tears alongside husband Marvin after huge family changeThe This Morning star spoke in a video posted to social media after she and JLS star Marvin had finished the school run

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Rochelle Humes tell of 'rule' with Marvin as she's 'not to be underestimated 'The This Morning star revealed the rule that makes their relationship work alongside family life and their careers

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Rochelle Humes shares reality to 'party' statement amid celebration with MarvinThe couple had gathered some of their loved one together to mark their birthdays which fell days apart last week

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Inside Rochelle Humes' 35th birthday celebrations from dinner party to giftsTV presenter and singer Rochelle Humes has shared a sneak peek into her 35th birthday celebrations, having headed to Soho Farmhouse with husband Marvin and a group of pals

Source: new_magazine - 🏆 72. / 59 Read more »

Rochelle Humes declares ' a wrap' after ditching the UK as fans come to defenceIt came as she ditched the UK for 48 hours, this time without her husband Marvin and their brood

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

We’ve found a £45 alternative to Rochelle Humes' £200 crochet holiday co-ordRochelle Humes’ knitted co-ord is the perfect holiday outfit but at £200 it may be out of budget for some. Luckily we’ve found a £45 alternative that will give you the look for less

Source: new_magazine - 🏆 72. / 59 Read more »