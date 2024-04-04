Phil Foden's Hat-Trick Evokes Memories of Young Wayne Rooney

Phil Foden ’s stunning hat-trick against Aston Villa stirred up memories of a young Wayne Rooney as the Manchester City midfielder continues to impress this season. The 23-year-old starred on Wednesday night, restoring City’s lead just before half-time with a free-kick and adding a second in the 62nd minute before completing his treble shortly after. His performance drew comparisons with Rooney post-match, with TNT Sports host Laura Woods saying: “The third goal, especially.

We were chatting about this a second ago, Rio (Ferdinand) was saying it was almost like your Wayne Rooney moment, that something doesn’t go right, you get angry, and you bang in a goal.” Foden replied: “You know it’s funny you said that because as I was celebrating I was walking with Jackie (Grealish), he also said about the Wayne Rooney goal, said ‘that’s what it reminded me of

Phil Foden Hat-Trick Aston Villa Wayne Rooney Manchester City Midfielder Performance Comparisons

