Hospital declares highest state of alert due to operational pressures and IT issues

The measure, which was brought in at 8am on 4 April, is the highest state of alert for a hospital and means that additional steps are taken to ensure patient safety . The NHS trust that runs the site said the incident has been announced due to increased operational pressures and IT issues affecting the hospital's 'key clinical systems'.

It added that people attending A&E who do not have emergency or life-threatening conditions may be sent to other healthcare services, as the emergency department is 'very full'. Staff say anyone who is unwell should instead call NHS 111 or use NHS 111 online, where they may be provided with advice or redirected to other sites, such as the minor injury units in Tavistock and Kingsbridge. But University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust added that those with a 'very serious or life-threatening emergency' should still attend A&

