One killed, seven injured in cable car collapse near Antalya

One person was killed and seven injured when a pylon supporting cable car s suddenly collapsed outside the Turkish resort city of Antalya , authorities said Friday. The deceased was identified as a 54-year-old Turkish man named locally as Memiş Gümüş, and said six Turkish citizens and one Kyrgyz national were injured. The eight people in the affected cabin fell into a rocky area after a connecting pole fell 'for an undetermined reason', local media reported.

Two children were among the injured in the accident at the Tunektepe cable car just outside the Mediterranean city of Antalya at about 6pm during the busy Eid al-Fitr holiday, the state-run Anadolu Agency said. Images in Turkish media showed the battered car swaying from dislodged cables on the side of the rocky mountain as medics tended the wounded. Helicopters equipped with night vision were called in to rescue 184 people left stranded in the cable car system's cabins after the horror unfolded, Antalya mayor Muhittin Böcek said in a statement. 'Our specialised teams are here. God willing, we will rescue them all in a short time,' Böcek said. The death and injuries happened when one of the cabins in the cable car system at Sarisu-Tunektepe plunged into a rocky area as the pylon collapsed, Turkey's Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya sai

Cable Car Collapse Antalya Casualties Rescue

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

One killed and seven injured in cable car crash in AntalyaOne person has been killed and seven others injured in a cable car crash in Antalya, Turkey. The incident occurred during Eid when a cable car pod hit a pole and burst open, causing passengers to plummet to the mountainside below. The victim has been identified as a 54-year-old Turkish man named Memiş Gümüş. Two children are among the injured. Medical helicopters were deployed to the scene to assist the wounded, and rescue operations are ongoing.

Source: Metro Newspaper UK - 🏆 61. / 63 Read more »

Leeds United one of nine teams 'chasing League One starlet' as Tottenham eye former Whites targetAll the latest news as Leeds United take a break from Championship action

Source: LeedsNews - 🏆 48. / 63 Read more »

The tiny one-carriage UK train named one of the world’s most amazing rail routes ...File photo dated 09/10/19 of British Airways planes at Heathrow Airport. The owner of British Airways has notched up record annual earnings after cashing in on the bounce back in global travel demand. International Airlines Group (IAG) reported underlying operating profits of 3.5 billion euros (¿3 billion) for 2023, nearly three times the 1.

Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »

One dead, one hospitalized after house explosion in New HampshireOne person has died after a house explosion in Derry, New Hampshire, Thursday afternoon.

Source: NECN - 🏆 20. / 71 Read more »

Jake Peacock: Watch Superbon vs Grigorian rematch after one-handed fighter wins ONE Championship debutJake Peacock, who was born without his right hand and forearm, won his ONE Championship debut against Kohei Shinjo

Source: SkySports - 🏆 58. / 63 Read more »

Carlisle United Relegated from League One After One SeasonCarlisle United have been relegated from League One after one season in the third tier. They dropped into the relegation zone on 28 October and have remained in the bottom four ever since.

Source: BBCNorthampton - 🏆 32. / 68 Read more »