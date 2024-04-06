Carlisle United Relegated from League One After One Season

Carlisle United have been relegated from League One after one season in the third tier . Paul Simpson's men beat Stockport County in a penalty shootout at Wembley to win promotion through the League Two play-offs last May. They dropped into the relegation zone on 28 October and have remained in the bottom four ever since. A 2-1 win over Port Vale on 1 January moved them to within three points of safety but they lost the following eight games to be cut adrift.
Boss Simpson masterminded an unlikely promotion last season after being brought back to his hometown club for a second in 2021-22 to save them from relegation into the National League. They had three wins from their first 16 matches when a takeover by American consortium Castle Sports Group, led by the Piatek family, in late Novembe
Carlisle United League One Relegation Third Tier Football
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: LeedsNews - 🏆 48. / 63 Read more »
League One & Two: Derby trail; Carlisle 2-0 up; Wrexham, Barrow and Sutton all leadFollow live text updates and listen to BBC Squad Goals coverage from the EFL, with games across League One and League Two.
Source: BBCNorthampton - 🏆 32. / 68 Read more »
Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »
Source: itvnews - 🏆 69. / 61 Read more »
Source: NUFCTheMag - 🏆 124. / 51 Read more »
Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »