One killed and seven injured in cable car crash in Antalya

One person has been killed and seven others injured in a cable car crash in Antalya , Turkey . The incident occurred during Eid when a cable car pod hit a pole and burst open, causing passengers to plummet to the mountainside below.

The victim has been identified as a 54-year-old Turkish man named Memiş Gümüş. Two children are among the injured. Medical helicopters were deployed to the scene to assist the wounded, and rescue operations are ongoing.

Cable Car Crash Antalya Turkey Eid Injured Victim Rescue Operations

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Metro Newspaper UK / 🏆 61. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

'Drunk' mum told Jet2 cabin crew to 'f**k off' after flight delayLauren Beaumont-Capps, 40, had been on a Jet2 flight from Antalya in Turkey to Manchester

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »

Two children injured and one person killed in Turkey cable car carnageChildren are among those wounded in the crash.

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »

Leeds United one of nine teams 'chasing League One starlet' as Tottenham eye former Whites targetAll the latest news as Leeds United take a break from Championship action

Source: LeedsNews - 🏆 48. / 63 Read more »

The tiny one-carriage UK train named one of the world’s most amazing rail routes ...File photo dated 09/10/19 of British Airways planes at Heathrow Airport. The owner of British Airways has notched up record annual earnings after cashing in on the bounce back in global travel demand. International Airlines Group (IAG) reported underlying operating profits of 3.5 billion euros (¿3 billion) for 2023, nearly three times the 1.

Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »

One dead, one hospitalized after house explosion in New HampshireOne person has died after a house explosion in Derry, New Hampshire, Thursday afternoon.

Source: NECN - 🏆 20. / 71 Read more »

Jake Peacock: Watch Superbon vs Grigorian rematch after one-handed fighter wins ONE Championship debutJake Peacock, who was born without his right hand and forearm, won his ONE Championship debut against Kohei Shinjo

Source: SkySports - 🏆 58. / 63 Read more »