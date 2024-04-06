Nottinghamshire pub crowned Pub of the Year for the sixth time

A Nottinghamshire pub called the Final Whistle has been getting a lot of attention recently. Newark CAMRA crowned it Pub of the Year for the sixth time. The Great Food Club hailed it a "unique and memorable" real ale pub. "This place is all about beer, not food, and is a wonderful example of a traditional British hostelry," said the recommendation. The Great British Pub Crawl also paid a visit, partaking in a cherry stout and pork pie, while describing it as an "absolute gem of a place".

I had to find out what I was missing out on, although I'm at a distinct disadvantage... I don't like beer. Get the latest What's On news straight to your phone by joining us on WhatsApp What wonders could this much-admired pub hold for me? After a bumpy journey via a terrible pot-holed stretch between Thurgarton and Southwell I could have done with a stiff drin

Nottinghamshire Pub Final Whistle Pub Of The Year Real Ale Traditional British Atmosphere

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



nottslive / 🏆 96. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Local Pub Crowned Nottingham Camra's Pub of the YearThe Horse & Jockey in Stapleford, Nottinghamshire, has been named as Nottingham Camra's Pub of the Year for four consecutive years. The pub offers a variety of real ales, including locally brewed ones, and is known for its welcoming atmosphere and regular events. Residents have expressed their delight and praised the pub for its deserving title.

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

The Cheshire pub named 'Pub of the Year' which serves punters free cheese boardThe family-run pub has won the award for the second year in a row

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Nottinghamshire Live pub quiz - Test yourself in our Easter challengeWe've put together 10 general knowledge questions

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

New managers of Nottinghamshire pub praise response since taking overThe new managers of a Nottinghamshire pub have praised the "absolutely brilliant" response they have had since taking over ahead of an expected £300,000 revamp. The Three Horseshoes in East Leake lies within the shadow of the Rushcliffe village's historic St Mary's Church and two new managers have recently taken it on. Adam Lee now lives above the pub and runs it alongside his business partner, Claire Watts, under a tenancy agreement with Star Pubs & Bars. Mr Lee, 37, said: "It's been absolutely brilliant, they've all been lovely and everyone is just asking 'when are you putting food on?' "We're working on that project next and it should be around six to eight weeks - but, if we can do it sooner, we will." Since getting the keys on March 22, an initial facelift saw the front of the pub being deep cleaned and wallpapering in its entrance

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

Closed Nottinghamshire Pub to be Converted into HousingPlans have been submitted to turn the closed Maypole pub in Dawgates Lane, Skegby, Sutton-in-Ashfield into a five-bedroom house. The property was purchased under the condition it could not be used for business purposes. The appearance of the pub would not be changed and no extensions would be made to the rural structure.

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

Pub apartments and ‘village hub’ plan for pub site is thrown outPlans to build new apartments at a pub have been scuppered after council planners described the scheme as an ‘overdevelopment’.

Source: ShropshireStar - 🏆 98. / 51 Read more »