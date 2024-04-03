Closed Nottinghamshire Pub to be Converted into Housing

A closed Nottinghamshire pub will stay shut but escape the wrecking ball as plans have been submitted to turn it into housing. The Maypole pub in Dawgates Lane, Skegby, Sutton-in-Ashfield was put on the market for around £395,000 after its closure in June 2023. Now, Susan Donaldson and Nigel Dickerson, who bought the building in February, have brought forward plans for it to be converted into a five-bedroom house.

Planning documents show the property was purchased under the condition it could not be used for business purposes, marking the end of its use as a boozer. Currently, the property has a three-bed flat on the first floor with a bar area and open-plan rooms on the ground floor, the applicants explained. Under the plans submitted to Ashfield District Council, the appearance of the pub would not be changed and no extensions would be made to the rural structure

