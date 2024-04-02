New managers of Nottinghamshire pub praise response since taking over

The new managers of a Nottinghamshire pub have praised the "absolutely brilliant" response they have had since taking over ahead of an expected £300,000 revamp. The Three Horseshoes in East Leake lies within the shadow of the Rushcliffe village's historic St Mary's Church and two new managers have recently taken it on. Adam Lee now lives above the pub and runs it alongside his business partner, Claire Watts, under a tenancy agreement with Star Pubs & Bars.

Mr Lee, 37, said: "It's been absolutely brilliant, they've all been lovely and everyone is just asking 'when are you putting food on?' "We're working on that project next and it should be around six to eight weeks - but, if we can do it sooner, we will." Since getting the keys on March 22, an initial facelift saw the front of the pub being deep cleaned and wallpapering in its entranc

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



nottslive / 🏆 96. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

New Nottinghamshire country park planned to memorialise D.H. Lawrence and mining historyA new country park in Nottinghamshire is being proposed to honor author D.H. Lawrence and the area's mining heritage. The park would connect the D.H. Lawrence Birthplace Museum to two nature reserves, preserving the region's cultural and literary significance. The park would be named after Lawrence, who was born and raised in Eastwood, and would link sites related to mining and Lawrence's upbringing.

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

New discount store opens in Nottinghamshire townFrom furniture and household items to clothing and pet supplies, the store has it all

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

Vibrant new mural unveiled at Nottinghamshire railway stationThe stunning mural was officially opened on Good Friday

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

New Irish bar opening in Nottinghamshire town 'spoilt for choice'New green signage decorated with clovers has appeared at the former Koko premises

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

More than 140 new homes approved off main Nottinghamshire roadThe estate, near Bestwood County Park, has been given the go-ahead

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

Progress Made on Construction of New Nottinghamshire VillageVisible progress is being made on the construction of a new headquarters for Nottinghamshire County Council, as part of wider plans for a new village in Top Wighay. The new building, named Oak House, is set to be finished in early 2025.

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »