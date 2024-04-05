Nottingham to Experience Rise in Temperatures and Strong Winds Next Week

The Met Office has said Nottingham will experience a rise in temperatures next week as well as contrasting strong gusts of wind. The weather in the city next week will be a mix of unseasonably strong winds , warmer temperatures nearing 20C and overcast skies, according to the national weather service. There will be light showers on Friday, April 5, changing to cloudy in the afternoon.
The meteorologists predicted temperatures could rise to highs of 17C, with contrasting high winds reaching 38 mph. Saturday, April 6, will see the temperature increase further to 19C and even faster wind gusts clocking in at 42mph, with the weather cloudy but changing to sunny by late morning. The powerful winds will peak at 47mph on Sunday, April 7, with temperatures dipping to 15C. Monday, April 8, will be cloudy and the top temperature will remain 15C. Wind gusts will drop significantly to 14mp
Nottingham Rise In Temperatures Strong Winds Weather Forecast
