Nottingham to Experience Rise in Temperatures and Strong Winds Next Week

The Met Office has said Nottingham will experience a rise in temperatures next week as well as contrasting strong gusts of wind. The weather in the city next week will be a mix of unseasonably strong winds , warmer temperatures nearing 20C and overcast skies, according to the national weather service. There will be light showers on Friday, April 5, changing to cloudy in the afternoon.

The meteorologists predicted temperatures could rise to highs of 17C, with contrasting high winds reaching 38 mph. Saturday, April 6, will see the temperature increase further to 19C and even faster wind gusts clocking in at 42mph, with the weather cloudy but changing to sunny by late morning. The powerful winds will peak at 47mph on Sunday, April 7, with temperatures dipping to 15C. Monday, April 8, will be cloudy and the top temperature will remain 15C. Wind gusts will drop significantly to 14mp

Nottingham Rise In Temperatures Strong Winds Weather Forecast

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



nottslive / 🏆 96. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Nottingham MPs express concerns over Nottingham Forest's points deductionNottingham MPs have written to the Culture, Media and Sport Secretary expressing concerns over Nottingham Forest's points deduction for breaching the Premier League's Profitability and Sustainability Rules.

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

Intense Black Mirror-style experience comes to NottinghamThe outcome depends on the choices you make - and to add to the tension, you're in complete darkness

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

Nottingham public transport ticket prices to riseThe cost of Robin Hood season tickets will rise across the board

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

Scotland's cities rise on rise in world rankings of top financial centresTWO Scottish cities have both risen in the world rankings of financial centres, according to new figures released.

Source: SunScotNational - 🏆 49. / 63 Read more »

Nottingham Forest City Ground latest as 'forget it' message sent over new plansTalks over the renewal of the club's lease of the City Ground have stalled in recent months and a group of councillors have angered Nottingham Forest fans with their latest suggestion

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

Cannabis sent from LA to Nottingham seized at airportThe 1kg parcel had a potential street value of nearly £10,000

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »