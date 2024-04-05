Body Shop administrators push for company voluntary arrangement

Administrators for the Body Shop have said they are pushing for a company voluntary arrangement , which would let the business keep trading and pay off its debts over time. The administrators said that they had won support from Aurelius , the business that bought the Body Shop less than four months ago, to push ahead with the plan. They said that the £600,000 the Body Shop owes to employees for pay, pension contributions and holiday pay would be paid in full under the plan.

Even if the plans for a so-called company voluntary arrangement (CVA) failed, that money should still be paid out. The Body Shop fell into administration in early February after previous forecasts for how much funding it would need to keep going proved too low. In the weeks that followed, administrators said that hundreds of jobs would be lost and dozens of shops close

