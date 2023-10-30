Nottingham Forest injury state of play ahead of Aston Villa clash

Nottingham Forest had hoped for better fortune on the injury front this season, but their luck appears slow in turning.

What has been said: “Unfortunately Woody picked up a hamstring injury,” Cooper said before kick-off on Sunday. “He will be out for a little while with it.” What has been said: “Divock has got a hip injury. That is going to rule him out for a good few weeks," Cooper said post-match. “We’ve not had a great week (with injuries), and certainly with attacking players. Taiwo is obviously not available either, so we didn’t really have any like-for-like attacking changes today."What we know: The defender was on duty with Argentina during the recent international break.

What we know:It was a big blow for the Reds when the striker suffered a groin problem during the 1-1 draw with Brentford. He suffered a similar problem last season, but it was on the opposite leg to this time around.

"Now we've got a full training week. Hopefully he's available to do all of that, and if he is he will be in a better place in terms of availability for next Sunday against Aston Villa. The midfielder got the go-ahead to make the starting XI at Stamford Bridge but lasted little more than 45 minutes. He pulled up towards the end of the first half and came off after receiving treatment on the pitch. He went on to withdraw from the Brazil Under-23 squad and has not been involved for the Reds since, although he joined in training to some extent last week - as did Tavares and Felipe.

