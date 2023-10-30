Lilie James death: School reopens after violent killing of 21-year-old water polo coach

The elite Australian private school where a 21-year-old water polo coach was brutally killed last week reopened on Monday morning. Lilie James was found dead in the gym bathroom just before midnight on Wednesday night. The scene officers found was 'confronting', police told reporters. Ms James died from severe head injuries, they said. Two days later, the body of the man suspected of killing her was pulled from the water seven miles from the school.

Paul Thijssen, a 24-year-old Dutch national, was also a sports coach and assistant at the school. He was in a brief relationship with Ms James that recently ended, according to local media. Thijssen reportedly called police four hours after her death and told them where to find the body. Police traced the call to The Gap at Vaucluse, a clifftop below which Thijssen's body was later found.

21-year-old water polo coach found dead at schoolThe killer of 21-year-old water polo coach Lilie James calmly sat in his car for two hours after he callously bludgeoned her to death at an inner-Sydney private school before he called police. The body of Paul Thijssen, 24, was spotted by workers on a construction site at Vaucluse in water at the base of a cliffs near Diamond Bay Reserve about 8am Friday, near where officers had earlier been searching for him. Lilie James, a widely adored member of the St Andrews Cathedral School community, was found dead in a gym bathroom on school grounds just before midnight on Wednesday. Police suspect Netherlands born Thijssen killed her after she broke off their brief, secret relationship. Daily Mail Australia previously revealed some fellow students at the school disliked Thijssen and viewed him as 'arrogant'. Other students have since spoken up to describe him as 'weird', 'creepy' and a 'flirt'. A current student said he had a 'wandering eye' that unsettled the girls on the sports team he worked with. Another said Thijssen had recently 'boasted' about his relationship with Ms James to a group of students. 'He was a creep who was flirtatious with the girls,' the student told The Saturday Telegraph Read more ⮕

