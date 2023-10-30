Five Nights At Freddy’s film beats Mario movie's opening day sales

Every other video game publisher barring Nintendo is bound to be jealous of Five Nights At Freddy’s right now (Picture: Universal Pictures) It has been nearly 10 years since the first Five Nights At Freddy’s game launched and while the franchise has persisted with multiple games, books, and an awful lot of comics, you’d have thought the inevitable movie adaptation would have arrived a lot sooner.

Movie=between Super Mario and Five Nights At Freddy’s, Universal’s got a nice streak of successful video game movies going (Picture: Universal Pictures) Long story short, for all its development woes, the Five Nights At Freddy’s movie is an unambiguous hit, which not only means a sequel or two are likely on the cards but that other movie and game studios will want to ape its success.

Five Nights At Freddy's Dominates Box Office with $78 Million DebutSupernatural horror film Five Nights At Freddy's earns $78 million in North America and $130 million globally in its box office debut. The film, based on the popular video game franchise, was released simultaneously in theaters and on the Peacock streaming service. Its PG-13 rating and Halloween release date contribute to its success. Five Nights At Freddy's surpasses the earnings of Halloween Ends and Halloween Kills, becoming the highest-grossing hybrid release from Universal and Peacock. Starring Josh Hutcherson and Piper Rubio, the film breaks records and claims the number one spot at the box office. Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, a concert film distributed by AMC Theatres, earns $14.7 million and secures the second place. Read more ⮕

