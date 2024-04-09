Northern Ireland Family Faces Double Cancer Diagnosis

A Northern Ireland family has had their lives "turned upside down" after two devastating diagnosis of cancer. On November 2 last year, just days before her son first birthday, Caitriona Hanratty was suddenly diagnosed with breast cancer . The 34-year-old, who lives in Crossmaglen, took the bad news "on the chin" and had a smile on her face as she embarked on a difficult journey. Caitriona and her husband James' little boy Sonny kept them going.

His "infectious personality and big smile" was carrying his mummy and daddy through the darkest of days - but little Sonny was also about to begin his own health battle. Read more: NI parents' tribute to their precious baby girl born sleeping Read more: NI mum's cancer shock after discovery of tumour so big it broke her rib Sonny's aunt Laura said: "There has been a lot of bumps in the road but Caitriona is halfway through her treatment and remaining positive. "On 29th February this year, less than four month's after Caitriona's diagnosis, they got the devastating news that their precious, only child Sonny had Leukaemia. "This came as a complete shock to us all, Sonny was his happy, bubbly self that day but after an unexpected trip to A&E with a rash, a few hours later, James and Caitriona were sat down and told this unimaginable news. "Words cannot express the pain and disbelief this has caused our entire famil

