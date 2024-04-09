Arsenal's 'North London Forever' Pre-Match Song: History and Lyrics

Arsenal fans blare out the song before every home game (Picture: Getty) Arsenal are enjoying a stellar 2023/24 season with Mikel Arteta’s team top of the Premier League campaign and into the quarter-finals of the Champions League. Part of their success this campaign has been down to their imperious home form, with the Emirates Stadium transformed into one of the toughest places to go in the whole of Europe.

And as if the atmosphere at the Emirates isn’t loud enough already, the volume is cranked up before each game with a rendition of ‘North London Foreover’, the pre-match song which has become a popular addition to Arsenal matchdays. So, what is the history behind the song and what are the lyrics? What is the story behind Arsenal’s ‘North London Forever’ pre-match song? The Angel (North London Forever) was written by English singer Louis Dunford, and was released by RCA Records as the second single from his second EP, The Popham, in February 2022. The song has been a popular addition at the Emirates (Picture: Getty) Dunford, who was born and raised in north London and is a lifelong Arsenal fan, wrote the song as a tribute to Islington as well as to his family and friends who live in his hometown. Two months after the song was released, the tune was picked up by Arsenal’s fanbase. News of the new release even reached as far as Arteta, who subsequently invited Dunford to the club’s training ground to greet the squa

Arsenal North London Forever Pre-Match Song Emirates Stadium History Lyrics

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Metro Newspaper UK / 🏆 61. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Waitrose to close delivery warehouse in North London, putting 545 jobs at riskWaitrose plans to shut a delivery warehouse in North London, potentially putting 545 jobs at risk. The Enfield Customer Fulfilment Centre, which opened in 2020, is likely to close this summer. The closure is being considered due to increasing rental costs and available capacity in other locations. The final decision will be made after a 12-week consultation process.

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »

New Banksy mural in north London vandalised and defaced after appearing just days agoAfter waking up on Sunday to a view of a huge green painting on the side of a block of flats, people in part of the capital are now faced with an act of vandalism targeting the artwork.

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »

Liam Gallagher draws up plans for a bar at his £4m North London mansion...Nineties Stone Roses legend John Squire looks unrecognisable as he releases first single with Liam Gallagher

Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »

Angry Mob Harasses Vicar in North London over Satanic Cult Conspiracy TheoriesAn angry mob targeted a vicar in an affluent part of north London due to baseless claims of a baby-eating Satanic cult. Activists harassed locals, including the priest, and approached mothers with their children. A documentary on Channel 4 exposed the vigilantes who came from the US to interrogate people they believed were involved.

Source: LBC - 🏆 17. / 74 Read more »

Banksy confirms new mural in north LondonLocal residents said they are ‘proud and delighted’.

Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »

Banksy confirms new mural in north LondonLocal residents said they are ‘proud and delighted’.

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »