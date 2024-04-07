Nominate the Best Place for a Fry-Up in Nottinghamshire

They say breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and there’s no better breakfast than a hearty fry-up. The best part is it doesn’t even have to be for breakfast. You can have a fry-up for whatever meal you want, depending on the establishment. Here at Nottinghamshire Live we’re poaching for the best eggs, searching for the best bacon, and we need your help. We need you, our readers, to tell us where you think the best place in Nottinghamshire to get a fry-up is.

Where’s your go-to spot for a hangover cure? Do you have a favourite that stands out from all the rest? Do they follow the philosophy that mushrooms have more of a place in a fry-up than beans? Or do they throw in some chips instead of hash browns? Whatever they add in and however they serve it up, if it’s your favourite place to get a fry-up we want you to nominate them in our survey below

Breakfast Fry-Up Nottinghamshire Nomination Survey

