Former Factory Transformed into Apartments in Newark

A former factory in a town centre has been given a second lease of life, after developers transformed the landmark building into almost 40 apartments. The Textile Building in Newark officially launched in December 2023, and is a collection of one and two bedroom apartments on Victoria Street. The Victorian building was originally a wool warehouse , but it was announced in 2022 that the derelict building would be turned into 39 apartments.

With half of the apartments now full and the other half still available, ranging in price, the building has retained its period character with tall ceilings and arches picture windows, developers said. In a video on the building's website, Jinny Yang, a developer at the JYD Group, said: "It's just a very very impressive building. It's got some really interesting architectural features all the way from the 1870s to 1930.

