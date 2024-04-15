Nicola Sturgeon's Legacy Appreciated More in England than Scotland, Says Celebrity Friend

Nicola Sturgeon 's legacy is more appreciated by people in England than those in Scotland , a celebrity friend of the former SNP leader has claimed. Val McDermid said she regularly spoke with fans of the ex-first minister when south of the border. The bestselling crime author also hit out at 'disgusting' comments aimed at Sturgeon by trolls on social media . 'People come up to Nicola all the time to say she did an amazing job,' she said.

'I am often in England where people say, 'You had the best leader out of the lot of us.' Sturgeon stunned the political world in February 2023 when she dramatically announced her resignation after almost a decade in Bute House. A month later the home she shares with husband Peter Murrell, the former SNP chief executive, was searched by cops linked to Operation Branchform. The long-running police investigation is examining how the SNP spent donations that were supposedly ringfenced for independence campaigning. Sturgeon has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing. McDermid, who is gay, said she had hoped the country had made progress since her 16 years as a journalist when 'people were offensive about your appearance, your gender, your sexual choices. But having seen some of that stuff, I have my doubts.' The writer of the hit television series Wire In The Blood added: 'There are a lot of men who do not like the idea of a successful, powerful woman, in whatever walk of life.

