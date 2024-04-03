Nicola Sturgeon 'veering away' from supporting change in assisted dying law

Nicola Sturgeon has said that she is "veering away" from supporting a change in the law over assisted dying. The former first minister said she was yet to make her final decision on how she would vote but she is worried people will be put under pressure to end their lives. Lib Dem MSP Liam McArthur's Assisted Dying for Terminally Ill Adults Bill was published at the Scottish Parliament last week.

If passed by MSPs, it would allow a mentally competent adult with a terminal illness to end their life using a lethal medication, taken in the presence of a healthcare worker. The patient would have to sign a declaration before two independent witnesses saying they have voluntarily reached the decision. The legislation will be scrutinised by Holyrood committees before MSPs are given a free vote on the legislation, which could take place by the end of the year. Two previous attempts to change on the law on assisted dying in Scotland have been voted dow

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Daily_Record / 🏆 9. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Nicola Sturgeon intervenes in debate over assisted dying billNICOLA Sturgeon has intervened in a debate over a new bill which would legalise assisted dying in Scotland ...

Source: SunScotNational - 🏆 49. / 63 Read more »

Nicola Sturgeon responds as Aye Write Scottish book festival cancelledNICOLA Sturgeon has responded to the news that a top Scottish festival has been cancelled ...

Source: SunScotNational - 🏆 49. / 63 Read more »

Humza Yousaf less popular among Scots than Nicola Sturgeon, poll findsYousaf won a bitter SNP leadership contest to succeed Sturgeon in March 2023 and has faced a turbulent 12 months in the top job.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Sister of former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon - who is still on the Privy CouncilNicola Sturgeon's sister, Gill, reveals in a TikTok what it's like having the First Minister of Scotland as her sister. She says 'it was weird at first, because we're just a normal working class family'.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Sister of former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon - who is still on the Privy CouncilNicola Sturgeon's sister, Gill, reveals in a TikTok what it's like having the First Minister of Scotland as her sister. She says 'it was weird at first, because we're just a normal working class family'.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Nicola Sturgeon's sister shares cryptic Kate cancer message before palace revealGillian Sturgeon shared a 'get well soon' post on Facebook hinting at the royal's cancer diagnosis - 25 minutes before Kensington Palace make the official announcement.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »