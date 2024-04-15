Richard Dawkins Announces USA and European Tour

The evolutionary biologist and author Richard Dawkins is going on a USA and European tour with his show, An Evening With Richard Dawkins and Friends. The tour will include unscripted conversations on topics from science to religion, as well as insights into his forthcoming book, The Genetic Book of the Dead.

Dawkins is known for his books, The Selfish Gene, The God Delusion, and Unweaving The Rainbow.

