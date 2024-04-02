NHS to Roll Out Artificial Pancreas for Type 1 Diabetes Patients

The technology will mean some people with type 1 diabetes will no longer need to inject themselves with insulin across England are set to receive an "artificial pancreas" in a world-first initiative being rolled out by the NHS. The new device, rolled out from Tuesday, continually monitors a person’s blood glucose, then automatically adjusts the amount of insulin given to them through a pump.
Systems will start identifying eligible people living with type 1 diabetes who health chiefs believe could benefit from the Hybrid Closed Loop system - sometimes called an artificial pancreas. The technology will mean some people with type 1 diabetes will no longer need to inject themselves with insulin but rely on technology to receive this life-saving medication. It is said to also help prevent life-threatening hypoglycemic and hyperglycemia attacks, which can lead to seizures, coma, or even death for people living with type 1 diabetes. NHS England has provided local health systems with £
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: Metro Newspaper UK - 🏆 61. / 63 Read more »
Source: HuffPostUK - 🏆 108. / 51 Read more »
Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »
Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »
Declan Rice hopes to convince Ben White to play for EnglandDeclan Rice wants his Arsenal teammate Ben White to reconsider his decision and make himself available to play for the England national team. White, who has been performing exceptionally well for his club, has not been selected for the national team since the 2022 World Cup. There were reports of a disagreement between White and England assistant Steve Holland, but England manager Gareth Southgate denied any such issue. Rice has been named as the captain for England's upcoming friendly against Belgium.
Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »
Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »