NHS to Roll Out Artificial Pancreas for Type 1 Diabetes Patients

The technology will mean some people with type 1 diabetes will no longer need to inject themselves with insulin across England are set to receive an "artificial pancreas" in a world-first initiative being rolled out by the NHS. The new device, rolled out from Tuesday, continually monitors a person’s blood glucose, then automatically adjusts the amount of insulin given to them through a pump.

Systems will start identifying eligible people living with type 1 diabetes who health chiefs believe could benefit from the Hybrid Closed Loop system - sometimes called an artificial pancreas. The technology will mean some people with type 1 diabetes will no longer need to inject themselves with insulin but rely on technology to receive this life-saving medication. It is said to also help prevent life-threatening hypoglycemic and hyperglycemia attacks, which can lead to seizures, coma, or even death for people living with type 1 diabetes. NHS England has provided local health systems with £

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



itvnews / 🏆 69. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Consultant sued NHS after being told to roll up sleeves like other doctorsDr Fahrat Butt says she was 'racially profiled' and 'bullied' by managers into exposing her forearms at work.

Source: Metro Newspaper UK - 🏆 61. / 63 Read more »

NHS England's Pause On Hormone Blockers 'Will Deeply Affect' Trans Youth, Charity ClaimsKate is a Senior Trends Reporter at HuffPost UK, covering the day's most compelling stories. She has worked in the national news since she became a qualified journalist and was previously a reporter with Express.co.uk

Source: HuffPostUK - 🏆 108. / 51 Read more »

NHS England to stop routine prescription of puberty blockers for trans youthNHS England has announced that children with gender dysphoria will no longer be routinely prescribed puberty blockers due to lack of evidence supporting their safety or effectiveness. The decision has been criticized by trans youth charity Mermaids as disappointing and a failure of the health service.

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »

Over 2.7million people in England now use the NHS app to get their prescriptions...Millions urged to get blood pressure checks as NHS launches new campaign to stop ‘silent killer’

Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »

Declan Rice hopes to convince Ben White to play for EnglandDeclan Rice wants his Arsenal teammate Ben White to reconsider his decision and make himself available to play for the England national team. White, who has been performing exceptionally well for his club, has not been selected for the national team since the 2022 World Cup. There were reports of a disagreement between White and England assistant Steve Holland, but England manager Gareth Southgate denied any such issue. Rice has been named as the captain for England's upcoming friendly against Belgium.

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »

Fitness coach, 22, rushed to hospital ‘with 12% chance of survival’ after suffering deadly ‘wi...Heart attack signs and symptoms NHS

Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »