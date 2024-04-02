Ryanair's Strict Rules for Checked-in Luggage

If you're planning to fly with Ryanair, it's important to know about their strict rules for checked-in luggage. If you make a mistake, you could be stopped from boarding the plane. When you book a flight with Ryanair, you can bring a small personal bag for free. But it must fit under the seat in front of you and be no bigger than 40 x 20 x 25cm. You can buy a bag this size from Amazon for £11.99.

If you want to bring a larger bag into the cabin, you can pay to upgrade to a 10kg bag that is up to 55 x 50 x 20cm. A good option is the Prestwick Cabin Bag from Antler, which is now half price at £85. You can also pay extra to check in a suitcase. This is a popular choice for people going on longer holidays, reports Birmingham Live. But Ryanair has clear rules for this too. Checked-in bags can weigh no more than 10kg or 20kg, depending on what you've booked. They must be dropped off at the airport check-in desks before security. The 20kg bag should be no larger than 80 x 120 x 120 c

Ryanair checked-in bag rule that could see passengers turned away at the gateRyanair has strict rules in place when it comes to checked-in luggage - and one mistake could see travellers being denied boarding altogether.

Greece announces strict new beach rules for holidaysThe new laws are designed to enhance public access to Greece's world-renowned coastline and make beaches more organised.

Holidaymakers going to Greece warned of strict new beach rules this summerThe Mediterranean hotspot has approved a new beach bill which will affect tourists visiting on holiday.

Mum slams school's strict lunchbox rules that 'add £100 to monthly shop'Many said the school was being too inteferring with their sticy guidelines on what children are allowed to bring for lunch.

