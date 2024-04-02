Protesters Rally Against Scotland's New Hate Crime Laws

Furious protesters have staged a rally outside the Scottish Parliament in opposition to the SNP's controversial new hate crime laws. The Hate Crime and Public Order (Scotland) Act came into force today and aims to tackle the harm caused by hatred by providing greater protection for victims and communities. However, critics say the laws could be used to stifle free speech and that gender-critical activists could be jailed for using the wrong pronoun for a transgender person.

Earlier today it was revealed by Scottish minister Siobhian Brown that people 'could be investigated' for misgendering someone online. It means a person could be arrested for calling a trans woman 'he' if the police decided to do so. And JK Rowling unleashed fury when she sarcastically told her followers on X, formerly Twitter, to 'respect the pronouns' of trans woman and double rapist Isla Bryso

